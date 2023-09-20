Adani Green Energy, TotalEnergies to form JV with 1,050 MW renewable energy portfolio

September 20, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) and TotalEnergies have entered into a binding agreement to create a new 50:50 joint venture (JV), with a renewable energy portfolio of 1,050 MWs. This portfolio will comprise a mix of already operational (300 MWs), under construction (500 MWs) and under development assets (250 MWs) with a blend of solar and wind power, Adani Group said in a statement.

AGEL will contribute the assets to the JV, while TotalEnergies will make an equity investment of $300 million which will further support their development, the firm added.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group in a statement said, “The investment will further strengthen the pivotal role played by AGEL in India’s glide path to decarbonisation. This will help deliver our vision to have 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.”

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies said, “This new joint-venture with AGEL will enable us to speed up our development through direct access to a large portfolio of assets and to support the ambition of AGEL in becoming the Indian leader of renewable energy.”