Adani Green Energy Q1 profit up nearly 95% to ₹629 crore

Adani Green Energy on July 26 posted nearly a 95% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹629 crore for the June quarter, on the back of higher revenues.

The company reported ₹323 crore consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on June 30, a BSE filing showed.

Total income rose to ₹3,122 crore in the quarter from ₹2,550 crore in the same period a year ago.

Adani Green Energy CEO Amit Singh said in the statement, "Adani Green is well on track to achieve its 2030 capacity target of 50 GW, including at least 5 GW energy storage, in the form of pumped hydro, with sites already secured and clear visibility on evacuation."

The operational capacity has expanded 31% to 10,934 MW, with greenfield additions, including 2,000 MW of solar capacity in Khavda, 418 MW of solar capacity in Rajasthan, and 200 MW of wind capacity in Gujarat, the statement said.

The energy sales increased 22% to 7,356 million units from 6,023 MU in the year-ago period.