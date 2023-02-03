Adani Enterprises to be dropped from Dow Jones sustainability indices

February 03, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - New Delhi

S&P Dow Jones has said it will remove Adani Group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises from sustainability indices with effect from February 7 following a media and stakeholder analysis triggered by allegations of accounting fraud.

The move comes amid stock exchanges BSE and NSE putting three Adani Group companies – Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements – under their short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM).

The parameters for shortlisting securities under ASM include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation and price-earning ratio.

Market experts believe that putting in additional surveillance mean intra-day trading would require a 100% upfront margin. The exchanges move might curb speculation and short selling in these stocks.

“Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones sustainability indices following a media and stakeholder analysis triggered by allegations of accounting fraud,” S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

It will make the changes to the Dow Jones sustainability indices, effective prior to the opening on February 7.

Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading in the positive territory on the BSE in the afternoon trade on Friday. The counter had slumped 20% in the morning trade. Before that, the stock had plunged over 26% on Thursday and more than 28% on Wednesday.

The 10 listed Adani Group firms have faced a combined erosion of over ₹8.76 lakh crore in the past six trading sessions.

On Thursday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE said three companies – Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements – companies have satisfied the criteria for inclusion in short-term ASM.

Under the short-term ASM, the exchanges said, “applicable rate of margin shall be 50% or existing margin whichever is higher, subject to maximum rate of margin capped at 100%, with effect from February 6, 2023 on all open positions as on February 3, 2023, and new positions created from February 6, 2023.”

The exchanges also noted that the shortlisting of securities under ASM is purely on account of market surveillance, and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company or entity.

Adani Enterprises, on Wednesday night, said it will not go ahead with its ₹20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after U.S.-based Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in a report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.