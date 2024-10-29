ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Enterprises Q2 net surges almost eightfold to ₹1,747 crore

Updated - October 29, 2024 06:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), the holding company of the Adani Group, for the second quarter ended September 30 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,747 crore compared with ₹228 crore in the year-earlier period, an almost eightfold growth. 

Total income grew 15% year-on-year to ₹23,196 crore.

“AEL’s constant endeavour on achieving operational efficiency across all business verticals along with incubating new asset base is reflected yet again in these results,” the company said in a statement.

“Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) continues to focus on investing in logistics, energy transition and adjacent sectors that are core to the economic growth of the country,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group in a statement. 

“Our focus on execution of greenfield projects in ANIL across three giga scale integrated manufacturing plants and the accelerated development of Navi Mumbai International Airport are driving these robust results,” he said. 

“Further, AEL is poised to repeat this turbo growth across data centres, roads, metals & materials and specialised manufacturing. AEL continues to invest in innovative technology across its platforms to support this high growth phase,” he added. 

