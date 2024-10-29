GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adani Enterprises Q2 net surges almost eightfold to ₹1,747 crore

Updated - October 29, 2024 06:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), the holding company of the Adani Group, for the second quarter ended September 30 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,747 crore compared with ₹228 crore in the year-earlier period, an almost eightfold growth. 

Total income grew 15% year-on-year to ₹23,196 crore.

“AEL’s constant endeavour on achieving operational efficiency across all business verticals along with incubating new asset base is reflected yet again in these results,” the company said in a statement.

“Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) continues to focus on investing in logistics, energy transition and adjacent sectors that are core to the economic growth of the country,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group in a statement. 

“Our focus on execution of greenfield projects in ANIL across three giga scale integrated manufacturing plants and the accelerated development of Navi Mumbai International Airport are driving these robust results,” he said. 

“Further, AEL is poised to repeat this turbo growth across data centres, roads, metals & materials and specialised manufacturing. AEL continues to invest in innovative technology across its platforms to support this high growth phase,” he added. 

Published - October 29, 2024 06:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.