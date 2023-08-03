Adani Enterprises Q1 PAT grows 44% to ₹677 crore

August 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Adani Enterprises on Thursday posted a 44.41% jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹676.93 crore for the June quarter 2023-24 on account of reduced expenses.

It had reported ₹468.74 crore as PAT for the same period a year earlier, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income however fell to ₹25,809.94 crore from ₹41,066.43 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

Expenses also reduced to ₹24,731.42 crore from ₹40,433.96 crore a year ago.

“These results are a validation of our group’s robust operational and financial achievements,” Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said in a separate statement. “These outcomes, led by our incubating business of Adani Airports, Adani New Industries, Data Center and Adani Roads, not only underscore our history of creating and nurturing new and vital infrastructure businesses but also emphasise the future value and growth potential of the diverse Adani portfolio,” he added.

The group's expertise in executing large-scale projects, like Kutch Copper, Navi Mumbai Airport, the certification of India's first 5 MW onshore wind turbine, coupled with world-class O&M (operation and maintenance) capabilities are fundamental drivers that continue to accelerate the group's infrastructure journey, he said.

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of the Adani Group.

Sharing business updates, AEL said AdaniConnex Pvt. Ltd. (ACX - Data Center) has completed 74% work of the Chennai Phase-II data centre project, 51% work of the data centre in Noida and 46% work of the data centre in Hyderabad.

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 21.3 million passengers , up 27% over April-June FY23.

Module sales by Adani New Industries Ecosystem increased by 87% to 614 megawatt (MW). The company's operational capacity was 4 GW (gigawatt).

The company also made its Nacelle wind turbine facility operational and the blade manufacturing facility ready for commercial production. It also secured financial closure of ₹900 crore for ingot and wafer manufacturing.

