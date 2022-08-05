Adani Enterprises profit rises 76% to ₹469 crore in June quarter

August 05, 2022 08:08 IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL) on Thursday reported a 76.48% rise in consolidated profit at ₹468.74 crore for the first quarter ended June on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹265.60 crore in the year-earlier period, AEL said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the April-June quarter increased to ₹41,066.43 crore from ₹12,578.77 crore last year.

In a statement, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the group intends to leverage AEL’s incubation strategy model.

AEL’s high growth lays the foundation for the Adani Group to accelerate the continued development of new businesses like data centres, airport ecosystems, road and water infrastructure, defence and aerospace, and digital technology services, he said.

The company said Adani New Industries Supply Chain Ecosystem achieved sales volume of 264 MW while Adani Airports Holdings Ltd. (AAHL - Airports) passenger movement rose 35% to 16.6 million across seven airports.

Adani Road Transport Ltd. has started construction activities in Azhiyur Vengalam, Kodad Khammam, Badakumari Karki and Panagarh Palsit road projects.

AEL is the flagship company of Adani Group.