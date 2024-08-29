GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adani Enterprises announces ₹800-cr. NCD issue

Published - August 29, 2024 09:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has announced its maiden public issuance of secured, rated, listed redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise up to ₹800 crore, including green shoe option of ₹400 crore. 

The company is offering up to 80 lakh NCDs. each with a face value of  ₹1,000.

The Issue will open on September 4 and close on September 17, with an option of early closure or extension.

The minimum application size for each application for NCDs would be ₹10,000 across all series collectively and in multiples of ₹1,000 thereafter.

“The proceeds from the Issue will be utilised primarily towards the prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of the existing indebtedness availed by our company (at least 75%) and general corporate purposes (up to 25%) in compliance with SEBI Regulations,” the company said in a statement.

The NCDs are available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months and 60 months with quarterly, cumulative and annual interest payment options across eight series.

