Adani Energy Solutions to build 7 GW RE evacuation network

December 27, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL), the transmission and distribution company of the Adani Group said it had received the letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of Halvad Transmission Ltd. from PFC Consulting Ltd. (PFCCL).

Halvad Transmission Ltd., a special purpose vehicle (SPV), was set up by PFCCL for evacuating 7 GW of renewable energy (RE) from the Khavda RE park. AESL acquired it through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process and will commission it in 24 months on BOOM (Build, Own Operate, and Maintain) basis, the company said in a statement.

The world’s largest RE park, with a generation capacity of 30,000 MW of green energy, is coming up at Khavda, Gujarat. The Halvad transmission line, part of national grid, would help evacuate 7GW of RE by connecting Khavda to Halvad, also in Gujarat, it added.

AESL said it would invest about ₹3,000 crore to build, own, operate and maintain the over 301 km (656 ckm) transmission project for a period of 35 years. The project includes setting up of a 765 kV Halvad switching station with 2x330 MVAr bus reactors and a line-in line-out of Lakadia–Ahmedabad 765 kV D/c line at Halvad.

Anil Sardana, MD, AESL said, “The 7GW project will go a long way in making additional renewable energy available to consumers. We will use the latest technology to commission this project with minimal environmental impact.”

In another development Group company Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has announced the completion of the 1,050 MW joint venture (JV) with TotalEnergies. As part of the JV, TotalEnergies invested $300 million in AGEL subsidiary, for acquiring 50% stake in the projects.

“This follows the binding agreement about the JV announced between AGEL and TotalEnergies in September 2023. The JV houses the 1,050 MW portfolio comprising a mix of already operational (300 MW), under construction (500 MW) & under development assets (250 MW) with a blend of both solar & wind power projects in India,” AGEL said in a statement.

“With this transaction, TotalEnergies has reinforced its strategic alliance with AGEL and support in enabling AGEL’s target of 45 GW capacity by 2030,” it added.