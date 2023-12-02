HamberMenu
Adani Electricity bond buyback credit positive but negative outlook: Moody’s

December 02, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Moody’s has rated Adani Electricity’s bond buyback programme as credit positive but given it a negative outlook. 

Spencer Ng, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service commented,   “Completion of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.’s $120 million cash-funded bond buyback is credit positive because it gives the company more financial flexibility. Despite this, the potential impact from higher financing costs over the next 12-18 months associated with its planned capital spending remains a key part of our consideration for the company’s negative outlook.”

