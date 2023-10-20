HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adani Cement refinances $3.5 billion debt from 10 international banks

DBS Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mizuho Bank and MUFG Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunners and Underwriter to the transaction. 

October 20, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Adani Cement, through Endeavour Trade and Investment Limited, has announced the completion of its refinancing programme for acquisition of debt taken for Ambuja and ACC, through a $3.5 billion financing package, raised from a clutch of international banks. 

“This facility will result in an overall cost saving of $300 million for the Adani Cement vertical,“ Adani Group said in a statement. Adani Family had acquired Ambuja Cement & ACC in a $6.6 billion deal last year.

 “The $3.5 billion facility marks the continued execution of the capital management plan outlined in September 2022 that will see step wise planned deleveraging of Adani Cement. With cement vertical Net Debt to EBITDA now under 2x,” the statement said.

The transaction was financed by facilities aggregating to have $3.5 billion from 10 international banks. DBS Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mizuho Bank and MUFG Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunners and Underwriter to the transaction. 

In addition, Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, ING Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Standard Chartered Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners for the transaction. 

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.