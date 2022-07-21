Adani Capital to finance Ashok Leyland commercial vehicles

Rajat Gupta, Head - LCV, Ashok Leyland, and Saiba Kelkar, Business Head, Adani Capital, at the signing of the MoU

Adani Capital Pvt. Ltd. has entered into a pact with the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) vertical of Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) to provide customised financial solutions for buyers in the small CV and LCV segment.

Adani Capital will work towards catering to customers’ needs through commercial vehicle loans with easy monthly repayment plans best suited for customers. Moreover, they will leverage technology to enhance customer experience, ALL said in a statement.