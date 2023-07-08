Adani buys 30% in Trainman for ₹3.5 crore

July 08, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, has bought almost 30% stake in Start Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, which owns the online train ticket booking platform Trainman.

Adani Enterprises announced last month that it had signed a pact to acquire 100% of SEPL.

In a stock exchange filing on Saturday, Adani Enterprises said Adani Digital Labs Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has bought a 29.81% stake in SEPL for ₹3.56 crore.

SEPL had a turnover of ₹4.51 crore in 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023) fiscal year.

While last month, Adani Enterprises had described SEPL as “an online train booking and information platform,” on Saturday it described the firm as one into “e-commerce and website development.” The announcement last month had led to a mini-controversy with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh seeking to suggest that Adani’s takeover of Trainman may eventually result in the takeover of IRCTC - the Indian Railways’ ticketing and other services arm.

Founded in 2011 by Vineet Chirania and Karan Kumar, Trainman is an Indian travel booking app that enables passengers to check the PNR (Passenger Name Record) status, predicts the possibility of getting a confirmed seat in case of a wait-list, and also provides real-time updates on seat availability, running status, time table, coach position, fare calculator, etc.

Trainman is Adani group’s second investment in the travel booking and information segment. In October 2021, Adani Enterprises bought a minority stake in Flipkart’s Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., an online travel aggregator.