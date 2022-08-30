  1. Elon Musk:  $251B 
  2. Jeff Bezos:  $153B
  3. Gautam Adani:  $137B
  4. Bernard Arnault:  $136B
  5. Bill Gates:  $117B
  6. Warren Buffett:  $100B
  7. Larry Page:  $100B
  8. Sergey Brin:  $95.8B
  9. Steve Ballmer:  $93.7B
  10. Larry Ellison:  $93.3B: