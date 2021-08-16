Adani arm to buy checkpost firm MBCPNL

Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), has agreed to acquire Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Ltd. (MBCPNL) at an enterprise value of ₹1,680 crore, the Adani group said in a statement .

The MBCPNL, a subsidiary of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited, is an integrated portfolio of 24 border checkposts with exclusive service fee collection rights from commercial vehicles for all traffic routes in and out of Maharashtra until at least 2033. Out of 24 check posts, MBCPNL has 18 operational, four ‘near-operational, one near completion and one under construction’.

The move to acquire border checkposts to collect toll fees provides the infrastructure conglomerate Adani group a gateway that connects Maharashtra with six neighbouring States and will cover more than 20% of the commercial road traffic in India.

In a media statement, the group said its subsidiary ARTL, a transport infrastructure developer that is engaged in developing, constructing, operating and managing roads and highway projects in India, will acquire a 49% stake in MBCPNL at first, with an option to acquire additional stakes. The company has a strong business model underlined by long- term concessions and ‘good’ traffic growth

MBCPNL’s annual revenue is expected to exceed ₹340 crore while its debt is estimated at ₹1,130 crore.