Adani arm dispatches 30,000 MT of foodgrains for PMGKAY scheme

Adani Agri Logistics Ltd. (AALL), a part of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd., has facilitated the dispatch of 30,000 metric tonnes (MT) of foodgrains during the lockdown for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme, the company said in a statement.

Seven trains owned and operated by the company were deployed for the transportation of foodgrains from production centres in northern India to consumption centres in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Soon after the COVID-19 outbreak, the Centre introduced a major welfare scheme named PMGKAY wherein it decided to distribute 5 kg of foodgrains free-of-cost to all the National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries for three months besides other regular welfare schemes.

AALL, which operates a network of foodgrain storage silos across 14 locations in India, has worked to meet the supplies. With a collective storage capacity of 8,75,000 MT per annum, its storage infrastructure caters to almost 1.5 crore people.

“AALL not just ensured that critical food supplies are accessible to the needy but made it incredibly convenient for farmers who have stood by India during this grave humanitarian crisis,” said Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ.