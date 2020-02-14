Adani arm, AAI ink pact for 3 airports

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Friday signed concession agreements with Airports Authority of India (AAI) for operating, managing and developing three airports — Lucknow, Mangaluru and Ahmedabad — under public private partnership.

The entity had emerged the highest bidder last year for six AAI airports. The Cabinet okayed handing over of three airports and a decision on the remaining three is pending. “The concessionaires... will operate, manage and develop the airports for the next 50 years,” the AAI said in a statement.

The concessionaire will pay AAI a per passenger domestic fee of ₹177, ₹171 and ₹115 for Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru Airports respectively. In case of international passengers, the fee will be twice the amount for domestic passengers.