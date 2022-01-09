Ad revenue sharing: CCI to probe Google

NEW DELHI

09 January 2022 04:32 IST

India’s competition watchdog on Friday ordered a probe into Google following allegations from news publishers, saying its initial view was that the technology company had broken some antitrust laws.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google dominates certain online search services and may have imposed unfair conditions on news publishers. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complainant, Digital News Publishers Association comprising the digital arms of some of biggest media firms, said Google denied fair advertising revenue to its members.

