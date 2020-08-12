ACT Fibernet, F-Secure launch ‘ACT Shield’

Indian ISP ACT Fibernet, in partnership with cybersecurity provider F-Secure, launched their new ‘ACT Shield’ safety and security application. The solution brings F-Secure’s protection to Indian consumers through ACT Fibernet.

There is an exponential jump in the usage of online devices – ranging from desktops to laptops, phones, tablets, IoT devices, and more. The increased use of devices and online activity has increased users’ potential exposure to phishing, spyware, malware and ransomware, which threaten to compromise their sensitive personal and financial information, a statement from ACT Fibernet said here on Wednesday.

ACT Fibernet serves over 1.7 million customers across India and their partnership with F-Secure on ACT Shield aims to provide security to all users. ACT Shield is an application created to protect devices from malicious activity.