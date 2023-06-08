ACSG Corp says working on counter-drone solutions

June 08, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

ACSG Corp., which is into protection of critical infrastructure, said it was undertaking research work on identifying and putting into use counter-drone solutions that could potentially offer critical installations a high degree of safety from “rogue drones” looking to steal information or cause damage.

Major Vijay (retd.), president, ACSG Corp., said, “An effective counter-drone solution should be portable, as it would normally be a temporary, event-based set-up to handle any looming threat that an event could draw.”

“It should have, at least, a 3km radius. It should leave no blind spot. We are also working on integrating a number of other related technologies that should be a part of futuristic anti drone systems,” he said.

He said India is focusing more on being self-reliant and the government is aiming to bring down defence imports by at least $2 billion by next year.

“This means, the onus would fall on Indian companies to design and deliver world-class drones and anti-drones for a variety of purposes,” he said.

According to the company, the global anti-drone market is valued at $0.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022-2027.

“With India becoming technologically advanced, the country could potentially hold a major share in the fastest-growing industry. With shifting warfare and drones taking centre-stage, it’s time for India to showcase and strengthen its technological capabilities as well as have a long-term policy for novel technologies,” the company said in a statement.

