ACSG Corp says working on counter-drone solutions

June 08, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

They could potentially offer critical installations a high degree of safety from “rogue drones” looking to steal information or cause damage

The Hindu Bureau

ACSG Corp., which is into protection of critical infrastructure, said it was undertaking research work on identifying and putting into use counter-drone solutions that could potentially offer critical installations a high degree of safety from “rogue drones” looking to steal information or cause damage.

Major Vijay (retd.), president, ACSG Corp., said, “An effective counter-drone solution should be portable, as it would normally be a temporary, event-based set-up to handle any looming threat that an event could draw.”

“It should have, at least, a 3km radius. It should leave no blind spot. We are also working on integrating a number of other related technologies that should be a part of futuristic anti drone systems,” he said.

He said India is focusing more on being self-reliant and the government is aiming to bring down defence imports by at least $2 billion by next year. 

“This means, the onus would fall on Indian companies to design and deliver world-class drones and anti-drones for a variety of purposes,” he said. 

According to the company, the global anti-drone market is valued at $0.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022-2027. 

“With India becoming technologically advanced, the country could potentially hold a major share in the fastest-growing industry. With shifting warfare and drones taking centre-stage, it’s time for India to showcase and strengthen its technological capabilities as well as have a long-term policy for novel technologies,” the company said in a statement. 

