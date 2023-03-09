HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Acquisition of Bock augurs well for Danfoss India: top official

March 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Danfoss India President Ravichandran Purushothaman along with Danfoss President and CEO Kim Fausing

Danfoss India President Ravichandran Purushothaman along with Danfoss President and CEO Kim Fausing

The recent acquisition of German compressor manufacturer Bock GmbH by Danfoss would provide a huge opportunity in mobile air-conditioning for the latter’s Indian subsidiary, said top officials.

“Bock makes semi-hermetic compressors that uses natural refrigerants such as CO2. These are game changers given they have less harm on climate change and offer higher efficiencies in storing food for longer duration,” said Danfoss India president Ravichandran Purushothaman told reporters.

Stating the acquisition augured well for Danfoss as India is planning to roll out 400 Vande Bharat trains over the next two years, he said “Bock has a facility in Bengaluru Electronics City and it products are used widely in transport air-conditioning such as bus, rail or trucks and this will fill the gap for us.”

Danfoss President and CEO Kim Fausing said Bock was acquired on March 1 and it would be integrated with Danfoss and continue as a business division.

Mr. Ravichandran said that Danfoss India was hopeful of doubling its turnover to ₹5,000 crore by 2025 and get ranked among top five countries within the group.

Mr. Fausing was in the city to celebrate Danfoss India Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.