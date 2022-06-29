ACFI appoints Yashpal Sharma as new president

Mumbai

Air Cargo Forum India (ACFI) at its Annual General Meeting constituted a new board and appointed Yashpal Sharma, MD, Skyways Group as President for the period 2022-2024.

ACFI, an association of all key stakeholders of air cargo logistics supply chain industry, has been working with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on its vision to achieve the goal of taking Indian air cargo to 10 million MT by 2030-31 from the current 3.1 million MT.

In a statement, Mr. Yashpal Sharma said, “It would be my endeavour to work with the new board members and focus to achieve the Vision and Objectives of ACFI.”

“While we have aligned ourselves to MoCA’s target of 10 MMT by 2030-31, it would need a determined effort from all of us to galvanise process improvements, sync all stakeholders including Government agencies and set short-term, mid-term and long-term goals and more importantly execute them to perfection within the set timelines,” he added.