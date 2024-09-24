GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Accuray rolls out Helix to boost cancer treatment in India

Published - September 24, 2024 10:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

With rising cases of cancer in India, Accuray which is into radiation therapy, said it was stepping up to support cancer treatment with the introduction of Accuray Helix, a configuration of Radixact Treatment Delivery System in India.

“Accuray Helix brings flexibility and versatility and is intended to drive improvements in personalisation and patient care, while simultaneously facilitating treatment of more patients each day, boosting productivity for clinics and enabling them to efficiently manage the growing demand for cancer care,” the company said in a statement.

It allows healthcare providers to address a broad range of cancer types even in clinics in smaller cities. “Our vision is to expand the curative power of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible, no matter where they are located,” Xavier De Misouard, President & General Manager – EIMEA, Accuray said in a statement. 

“Accuray Helix is designed to bridge gaps in care access across countries like India. By providing advanced, fast, and precise treatments, we are enabling medical teams to reach more patients and help improve outcomes nationwide,” he added.  

Vidhi Prasad, Managing Director, India & Subcontinent, Accuray said, “We are actively working with healthcare providers all across India to deliver precision technology for cancer care. We strive to empower healthcare professionals to manage increased patient loads without compromising the quality of care, helping to ensure that no patient is left behind.”

Projections indicate a 12.8% increase in cancer cases by 2025 in India. Currently, India sees about 1.4 million new cancer cases annually, and this is expected to increase. It is estimated that 50-60% of patients with cancer will need radiotherapy.

