Accretive Cleantech Finance gets RBI nod

November 26, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Accretive Cleantech Finance Private Ltd., operating as ‘Ecofy’, said it has received regulatory approval from Reserve Bank of India  (RBI) to operate as a non-deposit taking, non-banking financial company (NBFC).  Promoted by Eversource Capital, a climate impact investor, Ecofy will lend to individuals and small businesses to accelerate the transition towards a net zero carbon world.

It will offer financial solutions for green-asset classes such as electric vehicles (2 and 3-wheelers), rooftop solar and energy-efficient SMEs, it said in a statement.

Its offerings include loans, leases, insurance, warranties, and buybacks for all green needs. 

Rajashree Nambiar, Co-Founder and CEO, Ecofy said, “Finance is a critical input that can catalyse the much-needed green transition for a net zero emission future. Ecofy is on a mission to help individuals and small businesses that are making green choices and restoring balance to the planet. Our goal with this NBFC is to provide the products and seamless experience that address customer needs.”

