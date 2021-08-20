Access network provider may get discrete licence

new delhi

20 August 2021 05:03 IST

TRAI move aims at wholesale services

TRAI on Thursday suggested that a separate authorisation be created for access network provider, to offer network services on a wholesale basis, as the sector regulator spelt out its views on unbundling of various layers through differential licensing.

The recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) aim to create a separate licence authorisation for access network provider and moot a broad framework for virtual network operators (VNOs) seeking and entering into pacts with the network providers.

The implementation of these recommendations is expected to result in increased sharing of network resources and could also prove to be catalyst in proliferation of 5G services, TRAI said in a statement. Under the new authorisation, the access network provider would not be permitted to directly provide services to the end customer.

Advertising

Advertising