Access Healthcare to recruit 1,500 people in two months

September 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai-based Access Healthcare is planning to hire more than 1,500 people across the country during September and October.

This surge, representing approximately 6% of its workforce, is attributed to acquiring new clients and expanding several ongoing contracts. The hiring will happen in Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, and Thiruvananthapuram centres, the end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle and IT services provider said in a statement.

Access has invited experienced callers, fresh graduates for call centre roles, certified medical coders, professionals in medical billing, finance and accounting, and for roles in AI and automation.

The company is also looking to hire candidates for specialised roles such as DME subject matter experts, IP-DRG coders, and AI specialists for its automation initiatives.

“This expansion underscores our commitment to leading the healthcare sector into a future defined by technological excellence,” said vice chairman Vardhman Jain.