Access Healthcare to hire 18,000 people in 12 months

We are currently hiring at the rate of 1,500 people monthly, says Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman

We are currently hiring at the rate of 1,500 people monthly, says Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman

Access Healthcare, a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle and IT services, plans to hire more than 18,000 people in the next 12 months.

The company is currently hiring people across its locations in Chennai, Coimbatore, Noida, Pune, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram for various positions in medical billing, coding, and accounts receivable call centre roles, it said in a statement.

Access Healthcare is also seeking skilled technologists to further its R&D efforts in robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics to support its flagship platform, echo.

“We are currently hiring at the rate of 1,500 people monthly and investing significantly in technology and automation in our hiring and training processes. Over the next few months, we will be adding capacities across locations to support our growth efforts,” said Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman of Access Healthcare.

“Our focus will stretch beyond metropolitan cities to smaller cities and towns across India, where we believe we can find high-quality talent,” he said.