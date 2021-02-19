Accenture invests $1bn annually in people, says CEO Sweet

Bengaluru

19 February 2021 22:57 IST

‘Employees, customers attracted to responsible companies’

Accenture global CEO Julie Sweet said her company invested nearly $1 billion annually in reskilling, training and learning initiatives for its employees in its pursuit of becoming both a responsible and sustainable enterprise.

Speaking at a virtual fireside chat at the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021 on Friday, Ms. Sweet said, “We’ve made commitments both with respect to the climate but also we do massive reskilling. We invest nearly a billion dollars a year and spend millions, literally millions of training hours for people. These are all part of our being a sustainable business and our commitment to the community.’’

According to her, Accenture has been doing these for many years now and taking the thought and expertise in reskilling to its clients as well now. For instance, Best Buy is an American e-tailer and the company wanted to create 1,000 new jobs in technology. The digital firm is working with Accenture to make sure that these people are skilled and at least 30% of them come from diverse backgrounds.

Responding to a query — Are CEOs looking to build responsible businesses — from Nasscom’s Ghosh, Accenture CEO said, there was a clear business case for it for businesses and therefore such commitments were visible.

“You know, the data shows that employees want to work for employers who have these values, customers want to buy from companies that have these values and I can cite all the recent studies that we’ve put out. We believe that being sustainable makes you more successful and companies who have combined sustainability in their business strategy are 2.5 times more successful than others,’’ she added.

Commenting on the importance of zero waste emissions, she said it was critical for every business to be sustainable, by all means, in the future.

“In 2013, Accenture said every business will be a digital business. Today our prediction is every business will be a sustainable one,’’ she further added.