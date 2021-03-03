Accenture, Infosys announce vaccination plan for staff, families

Accenture and Infosys are among the first technology services providers to announce COVID-19 vaccination plans for their employees and dependants, here on Wednesday.

Accenture said it would cover the cost of vaccination for its employees in India and their dependants who are part of the company’s medical benefits scheme.

Rekha M. Menon, chairperson and senior MD, Accenture in India, said, “As we continue to navigate the pandemic, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our people. For employees who are eligible and choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Accenture will cover the cost for the employee and their dependants who are part of our medical benefits programme.’’

Meanwhile, Infosys said it was looking at partnering with healthcare providers to vaccinate employees and their immediate families who are eligible under the guidelines put out by the government.

“We will cover the vaccination cost for the employee and immediate family as part of our focus on health and wellness,’’ said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys.