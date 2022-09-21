Accenture, IIT-Madras to conduct deeptech research  

To collaborate on industrial automation, robotics and advanced automotive technologies

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 21, 2022 21:14 IST

Bengaluru

Accenture and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to undertake collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership focused on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries.

Specific areas of collaboration would include autonomous robotics systems (ARS), industrial internet of things (IIoT), digital twin systems (DTS) and advanced automotive technologies such as electric mobility services, Accenture said in a statement.

“Advanced digital technologies can help enterprises drive new levels of productivity, competitiveness and sustainable growth in a fluid and rapidly changing environment, and industry-academia partnerships are crucial for developing solutions and talent for the future,” said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead – Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture.

Dr. V. Kamakoti, Director IIT-M said, “As a premier technology institution in India, we have been actively collaborating with innovative organisations globally to co-innovate disruptive products and services in new and emerging areas.”

The CoE would also work as an incubator and identify disruptive early-stage start-ups to drive innovation and research in these areas, said Accenture, which has already collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru to establish an Accenture Center for Advanced Computing.

