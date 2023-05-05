ADVERTISEMENT

Accenture appoints Ajay Vij Country Managing Director in India

May 05, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Accenture on Friday said it appointed Ajay Vij as Country Managing Director, a newly created role, and Sandeep Dutta as the lead of its India Market Unit.

As country managing director, Mr. Vij would expand his current responsibilities as the Corporate Services & Sustainability lead for India to provide overall leadership and drive coordinated decision-making for key company priorities, Accenture said in a statement.

Mr. Dutta, who was India Sales Lead, would now serve as the company’s India business lead responsible for driving business and operations in the domestic market, focusing on growth, market differentiation, and clients. Dutta would also be responsible for working with the local business communities and representing Accenture with local industry and trade bodies, the company said.

Rekha M. Menon, Senior Managing Director and Chairperson for Accenture in India, would retire as of June 30 and primary responsibilities of the Chairperson would now be undertaken by the new appointees, according to the company.

