ACC vows to focus on health, costs and cash

Cement major ACC Ltd. has committed to business continuity despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the current circumstances, the company said, it would focus on health, costs and cash.
“ACC is a debt-free company and has sufficient cash reserves to meet its financial obligations, with a comfortable liquidity position,” ACC said in a statement after its 84th annual general meeting held via videoconferencing.
“To mitigate the impact of the pandemic, ACC has executed a robust business continuity plan focused on health, cost and cash. Currently, all ACC plants and grinding units are operating while continuing to maintain strict health and safety protocols,” it said.
Meanwhile, the shareholders approved the appointment of Sridhar Balakrishnan as MD and CEO for a period of five years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath