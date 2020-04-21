ACC profit drops 6.6% on lockdown

Cement major ACC Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 6.6% dip in its first quarter net profit to ₹323 crore as the company witnessed weak offtake due to the COVID-19-related lockdown.

ACC follows the January-to-December financial year. Cement sales volume declined by 12% during this quarter compared with the year-earlier period. Net sales declined by 11% to ₹3,433 crore. However, ACC’s operating EBITDA for the quartergrew registered a growth of 10% to ₹586 crore. “The COVID -19 pandemic is rapidly spreading throughout the world. Operations have been severely impacted since the commencement of the nationwide lockdown from March 24,, 2020 impacting volumes for the month of March 2020.

“Despite this,we have delivered a double- digit growth in EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 compared with the year-earlier period.same period last year. This growth has been supported by a significant focus on premium products, increase in value-added solutions in our ready mix business and results of cost reduction exercise in manufacturing and logistics.

“With our robust business continuity plan guiding us towards the recovery path, I believe we will emerge stronger from this crisis,” said Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD and CEO, ACC Ltd.

Until February 2020, cement and ready mix concrete volumes benefited from a healthy growth. Cement sector in India has shown a strong recovery in the face of external shocks, notably the global financial crisis and demonetisation.

About the outlook, a company statement said, “We believe that with higher probability of normal monsoon, growth in rural economy will revive and stay strong. Despite uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the company believes that, post lockdown, supportive measures and stimuli from the government and the Reserve Bank of India will help spur demand growth, notably in the infrastructure segment. We expect cement demand to increase in the medium term once the pandemic subsides and business operations resume.”

ACC shares on the BSE fell by 3.34% to ₹1,136.40 in a weak Mumbai market on Tuesday.