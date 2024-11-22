ADVERTISEMENT

ACC, NLC India, others bag five coal mines in 10th round of auction

Published - November 22, 2024 07:31 am IST - New Delhi

While ACC Ltd bagged a coal mine in Madhya Pradesh, NLC India Ltd and JSW Energy Utkal Ltd won one block each in Odisha

PTI

NLC India Ltd, ACC Ltd, and JSW Energy Utkal Ltd are among the five companies that have bagged five mines on the first day of the tenth round of commercial coal mine auction, according to an official statement issued on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

While ACC Ltd bagged a coal mine in Madhya Pradesh, NLC India Ltd and JSW Energy Utkal Ltd won one block each in Odisha.

Two other companies that won coal blocks are Mineware Advisors Pvt Ltd and Shreeji Nuravi Coal Mining and Trading Pvt Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of nine blocks been put on sale in the tenth round of auction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"On the first day, five coal mines were put up for auction," the statement issued by the coal ministry said.

One of the five coal mines is fully explored while four are partially explored.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total geological reserves for these five coal mines are 2,630.77 million tonnes. Cumulative Peak Rated Capacity for these blocks is 12 MTPA.

The government launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under the tenth round on June 21.

"After evaluation of bids, forward e-auctions for nine mines commenced from November 21," it said.

These five mines upon operationalisation will generate an annual revenue of ₹1,106.91 crore. These mines will attract capital investment of ₹1,800 crore and will provide employment to 16,224 people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US