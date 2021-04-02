ABT steps into Mumbai with health drink

ABT Ltd., one of south India’s larger corporate houses with a revenue of $1.4 billion, has forayed into Mumbai and Pune with ‘Mirakle’ — a vitamin C drink that it claimed can boost the immunity levels of consumers.

The health drink is approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, said the company.

“The drink is infused with 1,000 mg of vitamin C which is known for enhancing resistance to various diseases,” said Manickam Mahalingam, CMD.

“Mirakle has the highest density of Vitamin C of any product available at present as nano-particles are delivered in a liposomal method with elements such as Lysine and Proline buffered with phospholipids,” he added.

The anti-oxidants in Mirakle help in fighting cardiovascular diseases, muscular degeneration and neutralise oxidative stress, he claimed.

“By energising the mitochondria- the powerhouse of the cell, one can also cope with stress and metabolic disorder,” Mr. Mahalingam said.

“Given the viral infections, Mumbai is a very promising market and we hope to gradually strengthen our footprint across the country. We are planning to introduce Mirakle in the international market soon,” he added.

ABT Ltd has prior experience in bottling soft drinks/ fruit juices for various beverage giants in India. Mirakle’s 4,000 sq ft manufacturing facility produces 200,000 packs per day.

Until January 2021, the company manufactured 9,00,000 tetra packs.

Current monthly sales are around 60,000 packs and the company is targeting around 2,00,000 packs a month in 2021-22.

In 2020 the company also exported the product to Singapore and is currently in talks with distributors in the Gulf region.

The company aims to be present across major Indian markets by end of 2021.