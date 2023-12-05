HamberMenu
About a quarter of evaded GST recovered since 2019-20

71 show cause notices involving ₹1.12 lakh crore of dues served on e-gaming firms

December 05, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi, Oct 30 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary lights the ceremonial lamp during the inaugural session of the Global Conference on Cooperation in Enforcement Matters 2023 organised by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi, Oct 30 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary lights the ceremonial lamp during the inaugural session of the Global Conference on Cooperation in Enforcement Matters 2023 organised by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

GST evasion of over ₹4.46 lakh crore has been detected between April 2019 and October 2023, leading to arrests of 1,377 persons and recovery of over ₹1.07 lakh crore, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Moreover, the Revenue Department has issued show cause notices for GST dues of over ₹1.12 lakh crore to 71 online gaming companies over a 19-month period till October this year, the minister informed the Rajya Sabha.

Responding to a query from Sushil Kumar Modi, Mr. Chaudhary said the show cause notices to online gaming companies involved GST to the tune of ₹1,12,332 crore, but the “respective GST demand is not yet determined” as these notices are “pending adjudication”. Further, he stated that no overseas online gaming company had been registered in the country since October.

From October 1, a 28% GST levy is applicable on the face value of bets made in online gaming, casinos and horse racing. The show cause notices issued to e-gaming firms are for the period prior to October.

A tax demand of over ₹21,000 crore served on Gameskraft had been dismissed by the Karnataka High Court. The Revenue Department has filed an appeal against the verdict with the Supreme Court that is expected to take a view on the matter, which would likely apply to most of the demand notices served on other online gaming firms.

