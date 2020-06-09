About 73% parents say their children prefer shooting and adventure games: NortonLifeLock

NEW DELHI

Even With online gaming gaining traction amid restricted outdoor activity due to COVID-19, a survey by cyber security solutions provider NortonLifeLock found that a majority 73% of parents said their children prefer shooting and adventure games.

It added that 68% said that their children show preference for sport games, 51% said they preferred board games and 21% said that their children show a preference for casino and card games.

“There is a sense of growing concern among parents as 45% of respondents say they find it difficult to control their children’s smartphone usage,” the survey said, adding that 81% of the respondents who put a check mechanism on children’s usage of smartphones feel they have not been effective in controlling the gaming time as the children of 42% of these respondents play games online for more than two hours every day.

Additionally, the survey found that excessive gaming may lead to behaviour change among users, taking a toll on their physical and mental well-being. About 76% respondents in the survey felt that that addiction to action games lead to changed behaviour and can increase depression and anxiety levels, whereas 70% of respondents feel that children connecting with strangers while playing games online can lead to cyberbullying, harassment, and violence.

As per the survey, conducted among 1,572 active Indian users of smartphones and the internet aged 18 and above, found that the online gaming space — largely perceived to be male dominated — is dominated by females instead. “About 88% of female respondents find online games to be the best pastime as compared to 86% of their male counterparts,” it said.

Interestingly, 61% of female respondents are willing to skip meals, sleep and other activities for online games, as opposed to 45% of male counterparts.

“People could be drawn to online gaming for entertainment, but data shows that it is not all about fun and games. The virtual playing field comes with risks such as identity theft, cyber bullying, phishing, and credit card theft, to name a few,” Ritesh Chopra, director, NortonLifeLock India, said.

“It is interesting to note that children follow the same patterns as their parents when it comes to online gaming. Therefore, it becomes extremely important for parents as well as children to be educated about the threats that can compromise their safety and privacy in this complex digital world,” Mr. Chopra added.