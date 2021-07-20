Able to place 40,000 fresh, non-tech grads by end-Dec.

‘Company placed 10,000 graduates with leading corporates in the last over 20 months’

Able Jobs, a job preparation platform for entry-level non-technical jobs, has placed over 10,000 fresh graduates in sales, marketing, operations and support functions across the country in the last over 20 months.

The company said it was set to place another 40,000 fresh non-technical graduates in similar jobs with various corporates by the end of December.

The company has placement partnerships with a large number of corporates across domains, including e-com, automobile, logistics, telcos, BFSI, healthcare, retail and education, it said.

“We have a target to place 50,000 fresh graduates in various functions across the country by end of calendar 2021. A majority of these jobs would be in sales and support areas,” said Ravish Agrawal co-founder and CEO, Able Jobs.

Insurance, e-commerce and hyper-local grocers dominated the hiring in the first half of the year while fresh grad’s job market would be driven by BPOs (huge pent up demand), retail firms (especially in food and essentials), restaurants. education firms, healthcare firms in the second half of 2021, Mr. Agrawal added.

Currently, the company focuses on four functions. Later, it plans to add diverse functions including HR, accounting, graphic designing, and pharmacy.

“Over 1 crore non-techinical graduates pass out of Indian colleges every year. Usually, fresh graduates take a minimum of 6 months to get a job, but at Able Jobs, we are able to cut this job hunting cycle to 15 days to a month,” he claimed.

The company raised $1.8 million in August last year from Elevation Capital, Y Combinator, Titan Capital, First Cheque and Neeraj Arora, a former chief business officer of WhatsApp.