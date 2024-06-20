ADVERTISEMENT

ABD sets ₹1,500-cr. IPO price band at ₹267-281 per share

Published - June 20, 2024 08:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd., (ABD) which is into Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), has announced an Initial Public Offer (IPO) of its equity shares in the price band of ₹267-281 per share of face value ₹2 each. The IPO will open for bidding on Tuesday, June 25, and close on Thursday, June 27. Investors can bid for a minimum of 53 shares and in multiples of 53 shares thereafter.

The IPO consists of fresh issue of up to ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹500 crore by promoters. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to the extent of ₹720 crore for prepayment or scheduled re-payment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and for general corporate purposes.

