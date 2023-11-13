ABD expands capacity of distillery in Telangana 

November 13, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

IMFL company Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) has expanded the capacity of its Rangapur distillery in Telangana from 54.75 million litres to 65 million litres.

The unit makes extra-neutral alcohol (ENA), a key raw material used in the manufacture of alcoholic beverage products, the company said on completion of the expansion that it had carried out through internal accruals.

The capacity expansion, which will provide access to additional ENA, was undertaken in a sustainable and environment-friendly manner, managing director Alok Gupta said.

Through water recycling and the installation of an efficient water treatment plant, the distillery has been able to reduce water consumption by 20% over last year. Investment was made in an alternate bio-mass fuel handling system to increase the use of renewable energy source fuel at the distillery, the company said.

In June 2022, ABD had filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed IPO.

