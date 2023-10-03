ABD appoints Alok Gupta as MD

October 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD), has announced the appointment of Alok Gupta as the Managing Director of the company.

Mr. Gupta has over three and a half decades of experience across industries. For 13 years he was with United Spirits and thereafter with the Essar Group.

“ABD trusts that the organisation is now well poised to transition its portfolio into emerging premium segments whilst consolidating core brands,” the company said in a statement.

Shekhar Ramamurthy will continue to play a key role on the board as the Executive Deputy Chairman of the company, it added.

