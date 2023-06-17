Abbot India former MD Nair named WYH co-founder

June 17, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

WatchYourHealth (WYH), a healthtech platform, has announced the appointment of Ashok Nair, former MD of Abbot India as Co-Founder and Global Executive Director. Mr. Nair’s achievements include turning around Abbott’s Primary Care business, outpacing the market by growing 1.2 times faster with 8% growth since 2017, WYH said in a statement. As co-founder and global executive director, Mr. Nair would aim to expand WYH’s pharma business within India and globally.

“We are honored to welcome Mr. Ashok Nair to the WatchYourHealth family,” said Ratheesh Nair, founder and CEO of WYH.

“His illustrious tenure as the former MD of Abbott India, coupled with his proven leadership abilities, will be invaluable as we forge ahead with our mission to revolutionize consumer engagement.”

Mr. Nair’s extensive experience spans therapy areas across acute, chronic, and consumer care. “The COVID adversity taught me that Pharma was ready for newer ways to do business. WatchYourHealth was a start-up team that I had mentored and groomed to enable digital transformation into a traditional pharma industry,” Mr. Nair said in a statement. “WYH is attempting to build a full digital ecosystem to connect Healthcare providers to patients. India is at the cusp of a digital transformation that has already hit the Indian banking system like the UPI revolution,” he added.