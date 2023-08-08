ADVERTISEMENT

AB Group’s Svatantra Microfin to acquire Sachin Bansal’s Chaitanya India for ₹1,479 crore

August 08, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The proposed acquisition would catapult Svatantra, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, to the second-largest microfinance entity in India with a reach of more than 3.6 million active customers through 1,517 branches across 20 States with a combined Assets Under Management of ₹12,409 crore as on March 31

The Hindu Bureau

Svatantra Microfin Private Ltd. said it has agreed to acquire Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Navi Group, for ₹1,479 crore.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The proposed acquisition would catapult Svatantra, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, to the second-largest microfinance entity in India with a reach of more than 3.6 million active customers through 1,517 branches across 20 States with a combined Assets Under Management of ₹12,409 crore as on March 31, Svatantra said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The combined entity will command a substantial reach, enabling the delivery of a diverse array of financial services to our clients across a geographically diverse portfolio, says  Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Svatantra. | Photo Credit: cueapi

Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Svatantrasaid, “The proposed acquisition will propel Svatantra to a significant leadership position. The combined entity will command a substantial reach, enabling the delivery of a diverse array of financial services to our clients across a geographically diverse portfolio.” 

Sachin Bansal, Chairman & CEO, Navi Group said, “This transaction is in line with our strategic plan to focus on our digital-first businesses, as we continue our digital-first financial services through the Navi Group. We believe that Svatantra is a good fit for Chaitanya and that the company will continue to grow and prosper with the combined expertise of both teams.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US