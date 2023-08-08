AB Group’s Svatantra Microfin to acquire Sachin Bansal’s Chaitanya India for ₹1,479 crore

August 08, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

Svatantra Microfin Private Ltd. said it has agreed to acquire Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Navi Group, for ₹1,479 crore.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The proposed acquisition would catapult Svatantra, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, to the second-largest microfinance entity in India with a reach of more than 3.6 million active customers through 1,517 branches across 20 States with a combined Assets Under Management of ₹12,409 crore as on March 31, Svatantra said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Svatantra, said, “The proposed acquisition will propel Svatantra to a significant leadership position. The combined entity will command a substantial reach, enabling the delivery of a diverse array of financial services to our clients across a geographically diverse portfolio.”

Sachin Bansal, Chairman & CEO, Navi Group said, “This transaction is in line with our strategic plan to focus on our digital-first businesses, as we continue our digital-first financial services through the Navi Group. We believe that Svatantra is a good fit for Chaitanya and that the company will continue to grow and prosper with the combined expertise of both teams.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.