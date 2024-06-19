GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aayush Wellness board approves stock split

Published - June 19, 2024 08:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The board of Aayush Wellness Ltd., formerly Aayush Food and Herbs Ltd., has approved sub-division of its existing fully paid-up equity shares from 1 equity share having a face value of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each.

“The company has seen growing investor interest and the market cap is also nearing ₹100 crore. The decision to alter the face value of equity shares is aimed at enhancing liquidity in the capital market, making the shares more accessible to more investors,” the company said in a statement.  “This sub-division will not change the overall authorised share capital of the company but will proportionately increase the number of equity shares in circulation. It will also encourage the participation of small investors and retail investors by making the company’s share more economical to investors,” it added. To attract and retain talent, the Board has decided to initiate an Employee Benefit Program through the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOP) scheme.  It has also approved to increase in the authorised share capital of the company from ₹3.50 crore to ₹7 crore to accommodate any future fund-raising requirement.

