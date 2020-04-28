‘Aarogya Setu for feature phones soon’

The Centre is working on a Aarogya Setu application-like solution that can be used by feature phones users, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday. In a videoconference with IT ministers of all States on Tuesday, the Union Minister said that the solution would be launched soon.

He also called upon States to promote electronics manufacturing through pro-investment initiatives to tap the ‘great opportunity’ likely to emerge following COVID-19. “Every state highly appreciated the #AarogyaSetu app and shared their thoughts on it. I have assured them that a similar solution for feature phones is being developed and will be launched very soon,” he tweeted. The Aarogya Setu mobile application, which tracks coronavirus patients and recently recorded 75 million downloads till April 24, has been in the middle of privacy debate, with many experts raising the issue over loopholes in the application’s privacy policy.

An IT ministry official told The Hindu that the new version of the application for feature phones will include an IVRS system, and in addition will also work for JioPhone that supports the KaiOS operating system.

Replying to a query on electronics imports from China, Mr. Prasad said, “One thing is clear... we are not against any country, we are only pro-India. We are committed to India and will take measures to create opportunities for India. As regards security initiative is concerned...any product coming from any country, particularly China, we expect proper security audit and verification.”

Further, he stated that the IT Ministry will come out with a platform to facilitate sharing of best practices by States.