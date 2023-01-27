ADVERTISEMENT

Aaj Tak YouTube Channel eyes 100 million subscribers

January 27, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The Aaj Tak YouTube channel is now eyeing 100 million subscribers base after achieving the 50-million mark last year, a top executive said.

Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group of which Aaj Tak is a part, recently visited Singapore to met Gautam Anand, Managing Director of APAC, YouTube to commemorate the special achievement.

“This [50 million subscriber base] is just amazing. The team is already planning its way to 100 million so YouTube had better start designing the next button,” Ms Purie reportedly told Mr Anand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Trust has always been the foundation for audience engagement at AajTak. It’s no different with our YouTube channel, but on a much wider scale with hundreds of videos getting uploaded every day,” she said.

Aaj Tak embarked on its digital journey by starting its YouTube channel in 2009, and began streaming news live on YouTube for the first time in 2017.

In 2019 it had crossed 10 million subscribers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US