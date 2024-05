Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. gained 4.62% from the issue price of ₹315 and 4.85% from the listing price of ₹314.30 to close at ₹329.55 per share on the BSE, on the day of its listing on Wednesday. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹343.20 and a low of ₹293.35. As per stock exchange data, the full market cap is estimated at ₹14,055.92 crore. The ₹3,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 26.76 times.

