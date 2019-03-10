A woman and her ‘healthy’ venture

The foray into the world of business involved determination and years of perseverance for R. Gowthami. The businesshead of Motherway, a company which makes indigenous sweets such as ‘karupatti kadalai mittai’ (peanut cake) and ‘ellu urundai (sesame seed ball), says she intends to meet every challenge head-on and create a sustainable brand. Speaking to Sanjana Ganesh, Gowthami says that this business she has started with her husband keeps her on her toes and inspiring as well.

“I love collecting and writing quotes which are inspirational. My aim is to provide a personalised business experience. Hence, I put these quotes down in the form of ‘Thank you’ cards. I love seeing people smile when they open the package,” she says.

Ms. Gowthami comes from a family of farm workers. “My mother and father worked in fields. Only after I began working did we get electricity in the house. We also built a toilet, bought a cow and life became a little better,” she says.

As a person who passed Class 12 and could not continue studying in college because of poor marks, Ms. Gowthami has made up with years of experience. A quick learner, Ms. Gowthami says she began working at Shanti Fortune, a broiler company, as a reception assistant. “I began working at the age of 16 and my first salary was ₹1,250,” she says. Quickly rising up the ranks, she learnt a whole range of basic technology and accounting but wanted to start a business of her own.

“I did several part-time jobs but wanted to create something on my own. When I met Stalin (her husband), he was in an IT job. He too had a similar idea of starting something new. It was quite an adventure from then on,” she says.

Everyday brings something new, but handling clients and adapting sustainable methods were crucial, she says. As the manager of their unit, Aarogyam, she says health and happiness are the everyday goals. “Everyone seeks a momentary happy bubble. Why not extend it for a lifetime,” she asks.