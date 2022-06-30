A start-up studio for people above 40

GenX Ventutes, a start-up studio exclusively for catering to the requirement of aspiring entrepreneurs above the age of 40, was unveiled in Mumbai on Thursday.

Start-up studios are entities that create start-up ventures at scale. Unlike incubators or accelerators, start-up studios co-found ventures and build them from ground up, the founder of the studio said. The goal is to develop start-ups within their studio and spin-out these ventures when they are ready, he added.

Joseph George, the founder of GenX Ventures, said, “The start-up studio has been specially designed to support and facilitate senior professionals who have rich domain and functional experience and wish to transition to entrepreneurship.”

Currently, there is no specific support system for mid–aged career people above 40 years in their entrepreneurial journeys, he added.

“The entrepreneurial potential in India’s GenX is under rated. The GenX demographic also has a very high desire to move to entrepreneurship. However, the support they need is different from that of younger founders and that needs to be addressed,” he added.

In the initial phase, the firm will open more than 40 ventures that it has built from ground up internally for professionals to come on board and lead to scale up as co-founders.

It will focus on corporate hubs in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi to find the right aspirants with entrepreneurial ambitions and ideas to partner.