Toyota Fortuner receives over 10,000 bookings

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has received more than 10,000 bookings in a short span of less than two months for its all-new Toyota Fortuner. Right now, the company was focused on ensuring timely delivery of the vehicles, which currently has a waiting period of two to three months, according to a company statement. Ever since the roll out in November 2016, the company has already delivered close to 5,000 units of the vehicle. “Even though it was rolled out a day prior to the announcement of demonetisation in India, it did not dampen the spirits of our customers,” said N. Raja, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Director and Sr. Vice President, Marketing and Sales. “We have noticed a significant pull for the automatic transmission in both the four wheel and two wheel drive variants. This goes to show customers’ willingness to upgrade to higher variants.” — Special Correspondent
